Flash flooding closes roads across the Coastal Bend, but US 281 near Falfurrias has reopened

Flash flooding impacted drivers across parts of the Coastal Bend on Sunday, though one major route has reopened.

US Highway 281 between Highway 285 and Highway 141 is back open in both directions after flooding forced that stretch of road to close earlier. Drivers are still urged to use caution, as ponding water remains possible on the roadway.

Farther north, the National Weather Service reports flooding along Highway 141. High water is also a concern along US 77 in the Kingsville and Riviera area.

Radar estimates show some areas received between 5 and 8 inches of rain. Flash flooding has impacted roads, streets, underpasses and other low-lying areas.

Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roadways. The latest closures and road conditions are available at DriveTexas.org.

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