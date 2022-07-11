First responders roll up their sleeves for annual Boots N' Badges blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local police and firefighters are battling it out to save lives in a different way.

It's part of the 19th annual Boots N' Badges blood drive competition.

First responders duke it out to see who raises the most blood donations for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

The two-week friendly competition comes during a season when donors don't come as often.

"Summertime, it's very critical for all blood centers throughout the world, including your local blood center," said Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Center. "We just tend to see a decline due to our high school students who account for 30% of our blood supply being out of school, people going on vacation, a lot of distractions that summer brings."

Organizers said you don't have to be a first responder to be a part of the competition.

You can donate in honor of the Corpus Christi Police Department or the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The blood center hopes to see even more support this year.

Boots N' Badges officially kicks off Sunday, July 17.

