First ever Badges and Bears Drive to benefit the CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — IHeartCountry station K-99 is hoping for the public's help as they ask for a unique donation that will benefit the youth of the community.

The first Badges and Bears drive will go towards the Corpus Christi Police Department. K99's morning host Big Frank is asking people to make a donation of small stuffed animals.

On Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. CCPD, Big Frank, H&H Towing and Mattress Firm will be waiting to greet you at the parking lot of the mattress firm at Moore Plaza.

"You can put yourself in the position of that police officer when there's a child involved. And how this can help them bring that comfort to that child. And that's the whole goal with Badges and Bears – is to get these, make sure the officers have plenty of these so they can have them when they need them,"Big Frank said.

Badges and Bears drive is the first of its kind for the partnership. They hope to collect 500 stuffed animals that Corpus Christi police officers can carry in their units to give to the children they encounter during difficult situations. The teddy bears are important tools for officers to connect with and comfort the people they serve.

