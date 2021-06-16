Final sea turtle rescued from February's Big Freeze released back into the ocean

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday is World Sea Turtle Day, and the Texas State Aquarium commemorated it in a special way.

On Wednesday, the final sea turtle that came in following February's Big Freeze was released back into the ocean.

According to the aquarium, the turtle's health was extremely critical when it arrived at the Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center.

Head injuries on the turtle similar to frostbite on human skin compounded its debilitated condition.

After almost three months of care, and thanks to the Aquarium's veterinary and rescue staff's care, slowly but surely its injuries have healed.

The Wildlife Rescue Center also released two other sea turtles that had been with them since mid-January.

One was found stranded at Padre Island National Seashore, and the other was found near the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

In just 2021 alone, the Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center has released 992 sea turtles back into the wild.