Final farewell for unaccompanied veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Veterans and community members gathered Monday morning to give a final farewell for a Vietnam Veteran.

US Army Veteran SP4 Terrance C. Agpawa.

Agpawa earned a rifle expert badge and a good conduct medal during his two-year service that ran from May 25, 1964 to May 25, 1966.

He was laid to rest with full military honors at The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Agpawa had no known family in the area.

Nueces County Veterans Services and The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery invited the public stand in as the Vietnam Veteran's family.

Attendees said the ceremony stirred a lot of emotion.

"It’s hard,” says fellow Vietnam Veteran Javier Vera, who attended the services, "because I lost a couple of my brothers, they were veterans also. But for him (Agpawa) that had no family, I’m very proud to be here today."