Fentanyl is making its way into the Nueces County Jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper says fentanyl is making its way into the jail through paper.

According to the medical examiner, it is responsible for nearly 32 percent of all overdose deaths in Nueces County.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger states the CDC.

The drug is distributed in liquid form and is placed onto paper that is being mailed to inmates inside the Nueces County Jail.

“What we're doing now is inspecting mail for any sign of alteration to the paper’” said Sheriff Hooper. “If you see something that looks suspicious or appears doctored, we test it. We have test kits that identify opioids and fentanyl."

Hooper added that on any given week, 10 to 15 pieces of mail are testing positive for fentanyl.

The staff investigates where the mail came from to the best of their ability, but the return addresses are usually bogus.

Hooper said he plans on spending $150,000 of commissary funding on fentanyl testing machines.

