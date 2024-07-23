Federal court judge delays sentencing for former NCJLS secretary who stole nearly $200,000

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A federal court judge has delayed the sentencing for former secretary of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show (NCJLS) Sara Rene Chapman.

Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos decided to delay Tuesday's sentencing for Chapman until September 5. A reason for the delay was not given in open court. KRIS 6 also spoke to several members of the NCJLS but they didn't know either.

On April 25, Chapman, 67, pleaded guilty to wire fraud as a part of a scheme to defraud the nonprofit organization of nearly $200,000.

She is facing up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 as well as full restitution to the NCJLS.

She was employed by the NCJLS from approximately 2018 to 2023. As part of her plea, she admitted to using NCJLS bank accounts to pay personal credit cards for over four years.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Chapman was indicted in federal court on 11 counts of wire fraud earlier this year.

6 Investigates had been looking into allegations that there was money missing from the NCJLS since August 2023 after several families said they had not received scholarship money.

The NCJLS is a non-profit organization in Nueces County. In 2022, tax returns show the NCJLS received just over $2.6 million from the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Association Inc., which is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3).

That association received just over $2.6 million in contributions and grants in 2022, which was up from $1.9 million the previous year, according to tax returns.