Farrah Fawcett's infamous red bathing suit poster to become an NFT

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were a young man in the late 1970s, there's a pretty good chance you had or knew someone who had the infamous poster of Corpus Christi native and "Charlie's Angels" star Farrah Fawcett on your wall.

Twelve million copies the poster featuring the star in a red one-piece bathing suit were sold, and it is widely considered to be the best-selling poster of all time.

The Farrah Fawcett Foundation and MORE Management announced in a news release that the long-sought NFTs based on the infamous red bathing suit poster are now on sale at www.farrahnft.com through May 23.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects such as art, music, in-game items, and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptocurrencies.

Digital artist Elise Swopes created the NFTs.

Farrah Fawcett Foundation President Alana Stewart said the auction's proceeds will benefit The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, a non-profit set up by Fawcett to support HPV-related cancer research, prevention, and awareness.

After the close of the auction, the release states the foundation will never offer another NFT of the famous red bathing suit poster.

The auction's highlight is the "Farrah Gold Edition," according to MORE Management, is a one-of-a-kind re-imagination of the famous red bathing suit poster. The 222 NFTs available for sale will feature one of five designs. An open edition NFT called "Always Farrah" will be on sale for $300.

The “Farrah Gold Edition” auction winner will also receive a once in a lifetime weekend at Resorts World in Las Vegas, a museum grade digital canvas to display the NFT, and a table at the upcoming Farrah Fawcett Foundation Celebrity Tex Mex Gala in Dallas on October 22, 2022.

"We are so excited to connect the world famous Farrah red bathing suit poster to the metaverse," said Farrah Fawcett Foundation President Alana Stewart. "A whole new generation is embracing this iconic image of Farrah as an NFT."