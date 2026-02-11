Famous Wienerschnitzel corn dogs hit Texas grocery stores for the first time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, has finally unleashed its legendary Original Corn Dog into the wild—straight into freezer aisles at 250 H-E-B stores across Texas!

That’s right, Corpus Christians: no more drive-thru-only dreams. For the first time in over 60 years of slinging deliciousness, you can grab a box of these iconic treats right next to the frozen pizzas and ice cream. This marks the Central/Southern rollout, following a test launch in California and Nevada at spots like Albertsons and Vons. Texas gets the honor of being the go-to spot for this grocery invasion—because everything’s bigger (and tastier) here.

For those who don't know: Wienerschnitzel kicked off in 1961 when John Galardi opened a humble stand in Wilmington, California. Inspired by the fast-food wave (and a little mentorship from Taco Bell’s Glen Bell), he built an empire around hot dogs, chili cheese masterpieces, and those classic A-frame buildings painted in mustard yellow and ketchup red. They ditched the “Der” in 1979 for easier spelling, and today they proudly serve more than 120 million hot dogs a year across hundreds of locations, mostly in the West and Southwest. Fun fact: despite the name, they don’t serve actual Wiener schnitzel (the breaded veal cutlet). It’s all about the dogs—pure American fast-food joy with a cheeky European twist that’s been delighting folks for generations.

And now, the star of the show: the Original Corn Dog. That perfect combo of a chicken-and-beef frank wrapped in sweet honey batter is now available frozen in a handy 14-count pack at H-E-B. Fully cooked and ready to heat up in the oven, air fryer, or microwave, they deliver that same craveable crunch and flavor you know from the restaurant—right in your own kitchen. Reviews are glowing: folks say they taste just as good (or even better in some nostalgic ways) as the fresh ones, bringing back childhood memories with every bite.

This is Wienerschnitzel leveling up—bringing the party home for family nights, game days, quick snacks, or whenever the craving hits. Picture it: you’re at an H-E-B Plus, tossing a box in the cart like it’s no big deal, then later enjoying that golden, honey-battered goodness without leaving the couch.

Texas, we’ve been chosen. H-E-B is our gateway. Grab a box, heat one up, dip it in ketchup (or mustard, or chili if you’re feeling fancy), and celebrate. The corn dog revolution is here—and it’s frozen, convenient, and oh-so-satisfying. 🌭❄️

Welcome to the golden age of at-home Wienerschnitzel snacking, y’all. Your freezer just got a whole lot more exciting!

