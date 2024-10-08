Faces of Hispanic Heritage: Meet the Corpus Christi veteran and firefighter in the spotlight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — David Franco, a veteran and firefighter, is someone many Corpus Christi residents might recognize because his face is featured on a new bus wrap celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Unveiled by the American G.I. Forum's Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women’s Chapter, the wrap honors local veterans, leaders, and students making an impact in their communities.

Franco is honored to stand alongside fellow patriots, including Vietnam and World War II veterans like Jose Noe Mendez.

“When we came back from service, we weren’t treated very well. We had to do something about it,” Mendez said.

Franco humbly adds, “I feel small compared to them. You look at World War II veterans—they’re considered the greatest generation. They fought in something we could never fully understand.”

Although Franco never fought on the front lines in the military, his contributions to the country and community have been profound.

He’s been a firefighter-paramedic with the Corpus Christi Fire Department since 2013. In addition, he’s an EMT skills instructor at Del Mar College, shaping the next generation of first responders.

“More than likely, if you’ve called 911 or been transported, I had a hand in your care,” Franco said, reflecting on his role.

Michelle Hofmann - KRIS 6 News

He attributes much of his success to his military background. Having served in the Texas Army National Guard and, before that, spending eight years in the United States Marine Corps

“It definitely changed my life and opened up a lot of doors for me," he said.

He has earned the following awards:



Meritorious Service Medal

Army Commendation medal

Army Achievement medal

Navy/Marine Corps achievement medal

Army goods conduct medal

Marine Corps Good Conduct medal

Iraq campaign medal

GWOT Service medal

GWOT expeditionary medal

A proud sergeant and operations chief during his time in the Marines, Franco comes from a family with deep military roots.

“My father fought in Vietnam, my grandfather fought in World War II, my uncles fought in Vietnam, and my brothers served as well. I’m proud of my military family, and my wife is also a veteran,” he added.

Franco's family is equally proud of their Hispanic heritage. “We celebrate in small ways—like cooking and listening to Spanish music—but the important part is recognizing where we come from and using that to move forward. It’s about remembering the struggles our ancestors overcame,” he shared.

As part of the 11 honorees featured in the bus wrap, Franco’s image will be visible across Corpus Christi for the next six months, symbolizing service, progress, and pride in both his military and Hispanic heritage. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans on our nation's achievements, culture, and history.

Franco isn't just celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month; he's also raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He is an ambassador for Men Wear Pink of South Texas and he's working on raising money for the American Cancer Society.

