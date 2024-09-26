The American G.I. Forum Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women's Chapter held their 9th annual bus wrap event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The American G.I. Forum Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women's Chapter their held 9th annual unveiling of the Bus Wrap event Thursday. The event took place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Alexia's event center in Corpus Christi.

This year's event featured keynote speaker Diane Gonzalez of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, who addressed the community on leadership and service. This event marked the first time youth leaders were honored in the community. Each individual honored was decorated onto two RTA buses. This was also the first time three bus wraps were displayed, with one bus displaying one on each side.

The 11 Latino honorees were as follows:

David Franco - USMC SGT | SSG Texas ANG (RET) | CCFD

Carlos Garcia - US ARMY SP 5

Heriberto Garza - US Navy Petty Officer 3rd

Jose Noe Mendez - US Army WWII Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient

Andres Benavides - Mech. Preservation & Maintenance Superintendent | USMC LCPL

Maribel Trevino - Robstown Early College High School Principal

Chief Mike Tamez - City of Robstown Police Department and USMC Iraq Veteran

Yolanda Hernandez Galindo - AGIF Lifetime Member Port Ayers Women's Chapter & CCISD 40 Years Educator

Heather Arroyo - Robstown ISD 2024 Valedictorian

Elley Cerda - Moody Trojans Girls Softball Player

Allison Lopez - King High School Royalettes

Jose A. Martinez - Active Duty US Air Force

Bella Salgado - Ballet Folklorico Dancer

Fernando Arevalo Ella Cerda of the Moody Trojans next to her image at the ceremony.

During the event, each recipient or those on behalf of the recipients were given time to give a speech and thank friends, family, and the American G.I. Forum for the honor. After their speeches, the RTA presented a framed photo to the recipients of themselves. Replicas of the bus wraps were also given to the honorees by Iconic Signs.

The bus wraps will remain on the buses en route for six months.

