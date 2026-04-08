Everything you need to know about saving money with Circle K's Inner Circle rewards program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inner Circle is Circle K’s free loyalty/rewards program, available at participating Circle K convenience stores and fuel locations across Texas (except the El Paso area). It focuses on fuel discounts, low-priced drinks, personalized in-store deals, and occasional challenges or promotions. It launched/expanded in Texas around September 2025 and is now active at hundreds of stores.

How to Join (Free)

Download the Circle K app (iOS or Android) and sign up with your phone number (this is your main member ID).

Or sign up online at inner-circle.circlek.com.

Or text JOIN to 25050 (standard message/data rates apply; text STOP to opt out).

You must be 16+ (under 18 needs parental/guardian supervision for account creation). Age verification in the app unlocks deals on restricted items like alcohol or nicotine.

Once joined, you get a member barcode in the app, and your phone number serves as your ID.

Fuel Discounts & Savings (Texas-Specific Details)

Introductory offer for new members: 25¢ off per gallon on your first 5 fuel-ups.

Everyday fuel discount (after the intro period):

Regular Member (under $500 annual spend at Circle K): 3¢ off per gallon. Premium Member ($500+ annual spend in a calendar year): 5¢ off per gallon.

Limit: Up to 35 gallons per transaction.

Current promotion (April 2026): Fuel Visit Challenge — Get 20¢ off per gallon on 2 fuel visits this month (minimum 5 gallons each). Applies to the March 4–31 and April 1–May 5 periods. Check the app for your progress and exact rules.

Circle K

Stacking: Pair Inner Circle with the Easy Pay debit card (Circle K’s own fuel card) for bigger savings—up to 15¢/gal total in some cases (Inner Circle discount + Easy Pay’s ongoing discount, typically 10¢/gal after an initial higher rate). Link them in the app under Account > Easy Pay. Discounts apply automatically when you enter your phone number or scan the barcode before paying at the pump or register.

How to redeem fuel discounts: At the pump or inside, enter the phone number tied to your Inner Circle account (or scan the app barcode) before completing the transaction. The discount applies instantly at participating pumps.

Note on promotions like “Fuel Day”: Circle K sometimes runs all-day 40¢/gal events for members, but the current one (April 9, 2026) is only in AZ/CA/NV/OR/WA—not Texas. Texas has had similar pop-up 40¢ events in the past during rollout; watch the app or signage for future ones. These usually do not stack with your everyday or intro discounts.

Circle K

In-Store & Drink Rewards

79¢ Polar Pop: Any size (up to 44 oz) for just 79¢ — member-only price at select locations.

Personalized offers: The app shows tailored deals on snacks, food, beverages, coffee, Frosters, etc. Savings vary by location and your purchase history.

Other common perks (may appear as app offers): Occasional “every 6th item free” on select snacks, fresh food, or drinks (not guaranteed every visit; check the app). New members sometimes get free dispensed drinks as part of welcome offers.

Age-restricted deals: Verify age in the app for discounts on beer, wine, spirits, nicotine, etc.

Reward expiration: Most rewards and club credits expire 30 days after they’re issued (check the app for exact dates). Rewards are non-transferable and can’t be redeemed for cash.

Redemption in-store: Show/scan your app barcode or enter your phone number before paying. Offers auto-apply where eligible.

What doesn’t earn rewards or count toward Premium tier: Nicotine products, adult beverages, lottery, gift cards/prepaid cards, stamps, donations, and other excluded items (Circle K can add more without notice).

Participating Locations in Texas

Not every Circle K participates (mostly company-operated stores + select franchises).

Use the official store locator with the Inner Circle filter: circlek.com/store-locator?INNER_CIRCLE=1.

Not available in the El Paso area. Always confirm at the pump or app before fueling.

App & Extra Features

View personalized offers, track challenges, scan your barcode, link Easy Pay, and manage account.

Receive SMS or push notifications for deals (opt in/out in app).

Customer support: Text CARE to 25050 or email reply@circlekeasy.com.

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