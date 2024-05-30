Endurance Fest returns to Water's Edge Pavilion in June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dust off your running shoes and pull that bicycle out of the garage.

The Safe Fun Fit Endurance Fest is returning to Water's Edge Park. After a successful debut in 2023, the event's second edition will be held from June 7 to 9.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with V-Fit Productions to hold a press conference on Thursday previewing the event.

"I believe Corpus is a fit city," Event Coordinator for V-Fit Productions Beatrice Pena said. "We are getting even healthier with all these running clubs emerging in the community."

Friday evening will open with live music and the Corpus Christi Health Expo from 5 - 9 p.m. There will be Glow Runs for people of all ages with the kid's 1k run starting at 7:45 p.m. and the 5k run at 8 p.m. Free Fun-Fit Yoga and Zumba classes will be offered at Islander's Pavilion during the Glow Runs. Just like the running events, the Fun-Fit classes require registration.

On Saturday morning, return to Water's Edge bright and early as packets for the 25K, 10K, half marathon relay, and half marathon will be available by 6 a.m. Live music, Yoga, and Zumba return when the races begin at 7 a.m.

The weekend closes with "On the Edge Cycling Tour" where rookie and veteran cyclists alike can enjoy a ride down Ocean Drive.

"We want to get the community out here to enjoy the beautiful city," Pena said.

The tour offers a 1k course for kids, with 10-mile, 18-mile, and 40-mile routes for experienced riders. The 40-mile route runs to Flour Bluff and loops back to the starting line.

The fun-filled weekend will close at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with the Enduro Trifecta Award Ceremony.

Whether you're an avid runner or just looking for a way to enjoy an evening on the coast, Endurance Fest has something for everyone.

For more information and to register, visit www.endurancefestcctx.com