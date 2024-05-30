Endurance Fest returns to Water's Edge Pavilion in June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dust off your running shoes and pull that bicycle out of the garage.
The Safe Fun Fit Endurance Fest is returning to Water's Edge Park. After a successful debut in 2023, the event's second edition will be held from June 7 to 9.
The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with V-Fit Productions to hold a press conference on Thursday previewing the event.
"I believe Corpus is a fit city," Event Coordinator for V-Fit Productions Beatrice Pena said. "We are getting even healthier with all these running clubs emerging in the community."
Get ready for the Safe Fun-Fit Endurance Fest! It will be held from Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, at The Water's Edge Park. Register at https://t.co/WcRD730Z8Q. #CorpusChristi #SafeFunFitCC #EnduranceFest #ThingsToDoInCC #GlowRun #HalfMarathon #BikeTour pic.twitter.com/3FkxSJip0G— City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) May 25, 2023
Friday evening will open with live music and the Corpus Christi Health Expo from 5 - 9 p.m. There will be Glow Runs for people of all ages with the kid's 1k run starting at 7:45 p.m. and the 5k run at 8 p.m. Free Fun-Fit Yoga and Zumba classes will be offered at Islander's Pavilion during the Glow Runs. Just like the running events, the Fun-Fit classes require registration.
On Saturday morning, return to Water's Edge bright and early as packets for the 25K, 10K, half marathon relay, and half marathon will be available by 6 a.m. Live music, Yoga, and Zumba return when the races begin at 7 a.m.
The weekend closes with "On the Edge Cycling Tour" where rookie and veteran cyclists alike can enjoy a ride down Ocean Drive.
"We want to get the community out here to enjoy the beautiful city," Pena said.
The tour offers a 1k course for kids, with 10-mile, 18-mile, and 40-mile routes for experienced riders. The 40-mile route runs to Flour Bluff and loops back to the starting line.
The fun-filled weekend will close at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with the Enduro Trifecta Award Ceremony.
Whether you're an avid runner or just looking for a way to enjoy an evening on the coast, Endurance Fest has something for everyone.
For more information and to register, visit www.endurancefestcctx.com