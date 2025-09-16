End of an Era: Andy Liscano to bid farewell after nearly two decades at KRIS/KZTV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly two decades of becoming a familiar and trusted presence on Corpus Christi television, Andy Liscano is stepping away from the anchor chair. Andy — who joined KZTV in May 2007 as a reporter — made an outsized impact on the station and the community, building signature reporting segments and earning a level of local celebrity few journalists achieve.

From the start, Andy brought curiosity and a storyteller’s eye to everyday issues. He launched popular features like Trouble Shooters and Kitchen Cops, and more recently shared the region’s past with viewers through Coastal Bend History. While his emphasis has often been on investigative and Troubleshooter work — holding institutions accountable and answering viewers’ concerns — Andy’s reporting has never been one-note. He’s covered city hall, the courts, police, and spot news, and he’s been on the front lines of breaking stories when the community needed answers.

KRIS

Before his long run in Corpus Christi, Andy built an impressive career as an award-winning sportscaster across the country, from Miami to Los Angeles. Over the years, he’s reported from some of the world’s biggest sporting stages: the Super Bowl, the Summer Olympics, the World Cup, MLB, NASCAR, PGA and LPGA tournaments, the NHL and NBA, and marquee college events including March Madness and the Division I Football National Championship. That breadth of experience lent a steady, professional tone to his reporting and a natural ease in front of the camera.

KRIS6

Born and raised in Chicago, Andy made Corpus Christi his home, and his steady presence on local airwaves made him part of the community he covered. More than a journalist, he’s been a neighbor, advocate, and familiar voice in homes across the Coastal Bend. Off-camera, Andy treasures time with family and loves traveling with his wife, Yolanda. And when the weekend arrives, you can usually find him cheering for his beloved Miami Hurricanes.

KRIS Andy Liscano in August 2007

Andy’s last day on air will be September 24. As viewers, colleagues, and friends prepare to say goodbye, they’ll remember not only the big investigations but also the countless small moments — the local stories he elevated, the questions he used to help people, and the calm professionalism he brought to chaotic breaking-news scenes.

Thank you, Andy, for your years of service, your commitment to the community, and the many stories you helped tell. Corpus Christi won’t forget the voice and the work you brought to its airwaves.

