Elderly woman injured in drive-by shooting in Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 86-year-old woman was shot twice in a "drive-by" shooting that happened on the 400 block of Henrietta Avenue in Kingsville on Monday night.

The woman was inside her home when she was shot, officials said.

Police believe the intended targets were other people who live in the home.

The elderly woman was the only person injured and she was taken to a hospital in Corpus Christi.

The release states the other people in the house are not cooperating with police, and officers "collected several shell casings," following the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636)

