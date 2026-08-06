Edinburg man sentenced to 140 months in federal prison for meth and firearm charges

An Edinburg man with an extensive criminal history will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Alvaro Salinas Jr., 45, received a 140-month federal prison sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane imposed the sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Salinas pleaded guilty to the charges on April 27.

Extensive criminal history influences sentence

During the sentencing hearing, the court examined Salinas's lengthy criminal record, which includes prior federal convictions for drug trafficking, transporting illegal aliens, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Crane noted that Salinas appeared unable to maintain a law-abiding lifestyle when imposing the sentence.

December arrest details

The case stems from an incident on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2025, when law enforcement responded to reports of an unconscious driver blocking traffic. Officers found Salinas asleep behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue in the middle of the road.

When authorities attempted to wake him, Salinas became combative and tried to flee the scene with the vehicle doors still open. Officers successfully removed him from the car, but Salinas continued to resist arrest and attempted to bite the responding officers.

Contraband discovery

During the arrest, law enforcement discovered a firearm concealed within the driver's side door panel, within Salinas's reach. Due to his multiple prior felony convictions, federal law prohibits Salinas from possessing firearms.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 127 grams of methamphetamine contained in a large plastic bag.

Custody and investigation

Salinas has remained in custody since his arrest and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation, with assistance from the Pharr Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia prosecuted the case.

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