Easter Sunrise Passion Play continues this weekend in its 81st year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many, when they wake up on Easter Sunday, they have more than the Easter bunny on their minds.

For Christians, it's a reminder of the crowds, soldiers and shepherds who were around when Jesus was being crucified.

This Sunday, a long held Corpus Christi tradition continues at Cole park.

The Easter Sunrise Passion Play began in 1942, when people met at Cole Park to worship and sing the hymn "Christ the Lord is Risen Today."

In 1958, the service transformed into a production illustrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

81 years after the tradition began, the message of kindness and love still remains the same.

This year, actor Rich Lockhart will continue to play the role of Jesus Christ. He's been part of this production for the past five years.

For him, the experience has been extremely humbling.

"It's pretty intense, it's a lot to soak in — especially the first year or two," Lockart said.

Debra Scott-Brown directs and co-produces the play. She's been involved in the yearly production since she was in high school.

She hopes the play will inspire those who attend to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

"It's just a stunning play. It shows you how much love Christ has for us from the beginning of his birth to the life that he led on this earth," Scott-Brown said. "He just wants us to love one another, to treat each other with kindness and respect. And keep growing, keep loving, and keep supporting one another. That's what it really is, it's about the love of Christ."

The play will take place Sunday, April 9 at 7:11 a.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater.

Organizers said to bring chairs or a blanket for the event.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.