Driscoll Health Plan supports new parents for baby safety awareness month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is baby safety awareness month, and many parents are not sure what to do when they bring their bundle of joy home for the first time.

Amanda Wood is a new parent just like many people in the Coastal Bend. She said that being a parent is not a walk in the park.

"It's a lot of trial and error. You just have to figure it out," Wood said.

She said the role of a mom does not come with instructions, but most parents find a way to make things easier.

"I don't think that anyone really knows what they are doing when they bring home a new baby. Their goal is to just keep it alive fed, and clean," she said.

Amanda said her anxiety and worry are always present, especially when her baby is sleeping.

"Me and my husband both would wake up and check on him cause he still sleeping next to the bed," she said. "Although some people say put him in his room, some people say keep him next to you in bed. You hear so many things and you're just like, 'I'm going to take all this information and make my own decision.'"

Experts at Driscoll Health Plan recommend that parents place babies on their backs when they sleep, on a firm or flat mattress with fitted sheets, and share rooms, not beds.

Vanessa Salazar is the Community Outreach for Driscoll Health Plan. She said that they are all about helping mothers get a good start to life with their babies.

"So, this month for September and for bringing awareness to baby safety. We want to make sure that overall, the baby is safe, and their environment is safe as well," Salazar said.

Wood said although it can be a challenging job, she believes it is also rewarding. She said that every mom has the ability to give their child a bright future.

"Don't doubt yourself. Women are born having this maternal instinct and you'll be fine," Wood said.

Officials at Driscroll Health Plan said the more prepared you are, the better the transition will be.

