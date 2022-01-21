Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation aims to continue his efforts

CORUS CHRISTI, Texas — The name Dr. Hector P. Garcia is well-known across the Coastal Bend, and Friday, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Foundation will host its annual legacy luncheon.

"Like Dr. Garcia, we want to see everyone and make sure they get the care they need," said Dr. Hector P. Garcia Clinic director Bert Ramos.

According to its website, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Foundation was created to expand awareness of his legacy and the continued relevance of his fight for equal rights for all.

“After he got out of the Army, he came to set up his medical practice in Corpus Christi with his brother," said "Dr. Hector's" daughter Cecilia Garcia Akers.

Akers said her father worked alongside his brother, Jay A. Garcia, for a year, and then set off on his own.

“His philosophy was: He took care of you, whether you had insurance or could pay him or not,” she said.

He set up his medical practice in the 1940s.

Today, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Clinic off of Morgan Avenue continues to serve the community.

“There are programs within the hospital district to help get them the clinic cards so they have access to our care," Ramos said. "If they don’t qualify for any of that, we do have payment plans for those who come in and need medical assistance."

In addition to his impact in health care, Garcia also was involved in education and fighting discrimination.

“It took him about seven years to win that court battle, but he did, and he desegregated the schools in Corpus Christi,” said Akers.

Although he is no longer with us, the foundation created in his name aims to continue his efforts

The proceeds from Friday's luncheon fundraiser goes to Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi, and the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Clinic.

If you would like to donate to the foundation click here.