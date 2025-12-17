DQ Texas celebrates National Ugly Sweater Day with free mini Blizzard treats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dairy Queen restaurants across Texas are spreading holiday cheer by offering free mini Blizzard treats to customers who wear ugly sweaters on Friday, Dec. 20.

The one-day promotion is available exclusively through the DQ app and must be redeemed in person at participating Texas locations. Customers can enjoy the treat while taking a break from holiday shopping or gift wrapping.

"The holiday season is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with a free mini Blizzard Treat at a DQ restaurant in Texas," said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council.

Romanus said fans can choose from the DQ Holiday Blizzard Menu, which includes the new Peppermint Bark Blizzard Treat or the returning Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat.

For customers wanting something savory, DQ is also featuring new chicken tenders made from 100% chicken tenderloin. The tenders are marinated in a signature spice blend, coated in golden breading and cooked until crispy.

Texas DQ locations are also offering holiday-themed gift cards for customers looking to treat friends and family this season.

DQ restaurants have served Texas communities for more than 78 years as gathering spots where customers enjoy treats and create memories.

