DPS troopers remind drivers to be safe on the road this Memorial Day weekend

KRIS file photo.
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 26, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With many expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, DPS troopers want to remind you to buckle up and drive safely.

Starting on Thursday, DPS troopers will be ramping up patrols to make sure drivers are obeying traffic laws and searching for distracted and intoxicated drivers.

"Definitely drive friendly," said Sergeant Nathan Brandley with DPS. "We don't need any road rage now that things have been lifted in the state and you can go more places and are out and about. So, drive friendly and drive safe."

DPS troopers will be out in full force until Monday, May 31.

