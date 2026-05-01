DPS seizes 460 pounds of marijuana after high-speed pursuit in Starr County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 460 pounds of marijuana following a high-speed pursuit in Starr County on April 23, 2026.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a DPS trooper attempted to stop a maroon Chevy Avalanche for a traffic violation on US-83 in Escobares. The driver refused to stop and led troopers on a high-speed pursuit until he crashed into a fence.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 40 tape-wrapped bundles of marijuana in the truck's bed and passenger seats. The bundles carry an estimated street value of $115,000.

Angel Alberto Reyes, 25, of Round Rock, Texas, was charged with possession of marijuana and transported to the Starr County Jail.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Lone Star, a Texas Department of Public Safety initiative in the South Texas Region.

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