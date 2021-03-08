DPS: Cause of mother's seizure prior to fatal Orange Grove crash still unknown

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — A woman's medical history is being called into question after a crash near Orange Grove over the weekend claimed the lives of two of her 10-month-old triplets.

Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan Brandley told KRIS 6 News that, although what induced the woman's seizure is unknown, but that she had been prescribed seizure medication.

"It's just very unfortunate and heartbreaking," he said.

Brandley said investigators cannot confirm if the episode was related to epilepsy, but said there are other factors that can cause a person to have a seizure.

"I've stopped several cars before in the past, thinking it might be a DWI because it had all of the factors and signs there, and it indeed ended up being someone with really low blood sugar," he said. "There's different kinds of medical conditions that people can have or suffer from and still be able to drive, but unfortunately something like this is not planned for."

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for the very latest.