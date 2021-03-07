Crash near Orange Grove claims lives of 10-month-old twins

A fatal crash claimed the lives of 10-month-old twins on Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened near Orange Grove around 12:35 p.m. The woman was driving her vehicle with her three children when she suffered a seizure while behind the wheel, causing her to press the accelerator.

The woman knocked down a fence, went through a field, and hit another fence with the tires of the vehicle still spinning which caused a fire.

A neighbor went to the area and helped remove the mother and her 5-year-old child. The two 10-month old infants were unable to be rescued and unfortunately were pronounced dead at the scene.