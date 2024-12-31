DPS and Gov. Abbott ask Texans to slow down, move over in new PSA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Move over. Slow down.

Gov. Abbott is sending this message in a new public service announcement. DPS wants to remind all drivers on Texas roads that when they see police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, or even tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on, they should move over a lane or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

Gov. Abbott and DPS say that moving over or slowing down helps ensure the safety of those working on the side of the road. It could mean the difference between life and death.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.