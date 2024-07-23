Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Southside apartment complex

UPDATE: Police entered the apartment and found the male suspect dead.

*******

Residents in one Southside neighborhood are being asked to stay indoors as officers investigate an officer-involved shooting.

According to Lieutenant Eryca Gonzales, the Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the Four Winds Apartments on the 4100 block of Brett Street around 9:40 pm for a disturbance between a man and a woman.

"When officers arrived, a male opened the door and threatened officers, asked them if they were ready to die. When officers made contact with the R.P. (reporting party), the male subject came out and displayed a weapon and that's when officers fired at the subject,"

KRIS 6 News

She told the media this was very early in the investigation and asked the media to have patience as they worked the scene.

In the meantime, police have shut down part of Tiger Lane and residents are asked to stay indoors.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the C.C.P.D. SWAT Team, the Nueces County Sheriff's Department and federal agents are on the scene.