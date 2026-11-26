KINGSVILLE, Texas — For more than a week, downtown Kingsville business owners say a row of traffic cones stood between them and their customers — and they never saw it coming.

Construction on Kleberg Avenue began on a Tuesday morning, and according to business owners and residents, it started without any advance warning from the city.

Bruce Harvill, a downtown business owner, said he called the city the morning work began but could not get a clear answer.

"The city...they didn't know what was going on, and so I left messages for people to call me. Nobody called me back. They didn't tell us a word until I saw them tearing the street up," Harvill said.

The street remained closed for more than a week. On a normal day, Harvill said he sees about 125 to 150 customers. During the closure, that number dropped to as few as 20 or 30 on some days.

"I had lost $6,000 in sales...$6,000 in a week is a lot of money to a small business," Harvill said.

Down the street, workers at a nearby coffee shop reported the same slowdown. Some days, they said, business was simply dead — though loyal regulars found ways to get there anyway.

"They would go park at HEB or by the bank and they would walk all the way this way, but I know a lot of them just, it was a parking issue due to the road being closed," said Lilee, an employee at Hatters Beverage Co.

Despite the disruption, Lilee said the community's support made a difference and encouraged others to keep showing up.

"Just say to come support your local coffee shops, um, we are super friendly here. We are like family and we welcome anyone who walks into the door" Lilee said.

Now that the construction has wrapped up, business owners say they want the city to require advance notice before any future road or sidewalk work begins.

"I would love to see that there was a mandatory system of notification," Harvill said. "After this I hope to see more open communication."

KRIS 6 scheduled a meeting with City Manager Charlie Sosa for Wednesday afternoon, later it was announced that city offices would be closing before the scheduled meeting time. Sosa did not reschedule or provide comment.

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