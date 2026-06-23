Donate blood at Coastal Bend Blood Center's summer drive, win Ella Langley tickets and more June 27

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting its Annual Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Summer Blood Drive on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cavender's Boot City – and blood donors will be entered for a chance to win tickets to Ella Langley's completely sold-out concert at the Hilliard Center.

The Ella Langley show is sold out, making these tickets an exclusive opportunity for blood donors who participate in Saturday's drive.

The event comes as blood donations have declined in recent weeks and the Independence Day holiday approaches.

"Just weeks ago, the Coastal Bend Blood Center found itself with less than a day's supply of Type O blood on the shelves," said Erin Survant, Director of Donor Development & Hospital Services at the Coastal Bend Blood Center. "That situation serves as a reminder of how fragile our blood supply can be, especially during the summer months. We are asking the community to join us at the Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Summer Blood Drive and help us stay ahead of the need before the Fourth of July holiday."

All donors will receive an exclusive Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve T-shirt, a voucher for a free pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream and a Texas State Aquarium coupon, while supplies last.

Most importantly, donors will be entered into drawings for the highly coveted sold-out Ella Langley concert tickets – along with other prizes including Journey concert tickets, numerous additional concert tickets, a Kalahari Family Overnight Getaway, a Ninja SLUSHi Machine, a Texas State Aquarium Membership for Two, a Turtlebox Ranger and more.

Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome.

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