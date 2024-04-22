Watch Now
High-speed chase and bail out leads constables to a search in the cornfields

Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 22, 2024
Just after 10:30 a.m. this morning, deputies from Pct. 3 initiated a vehicle pursuit with a male driver in a dark color Ford S.U.V.

The vehicle came back stolen out of the valley. Deputies with Pct. 3, Pct. 5, and Nueces Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle until the driver bailed out in the middle of a cornfield near FM 3088 and FM 70 in northwestern Nueces County.

Deputies have a perimeter set up and are currently searching for the male driver on foot and using drones.

We will provide update once the scene is cleared.

