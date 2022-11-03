Del Mar College unveils new look for Valdar the Viking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College has rebranded its school mascot.

On Thursday, Valdar the Viking rocked the runway at the Harvin Center to show off his new look.

He now has a sun-drenched yellow color in his hair and beard. He also has various outfits he will wear at casual, sports and formal events.

Since August 2021, Del Mar College has underwent some rebranding, including renaming its campuses, updating its logo and introducing a new color palate for marketing purposes.

School officials told KRIS 6 News they felt it was only fair to do the same for Valdar.

"Valdar promotes education to both elementary, junior high, as well as high schools," said Bevery Cage, the director of student and leadership. "Also, he promotes student engagement on and off campus."

Valdar makes anywhere between 50 and 60 appearances a year around the Coastal Bend.

He also has a Facebook page the community can follow to keep up with him.