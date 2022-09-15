Del Mar College holds Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Center of Mexican American Studies at Del Mar College kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday.

The school's chapter of Chicanos in Higher Education also launched a photo exhibit of Hispanic culture created by two of Del Mar’s faculty members.

“It’s very important to recognize the diverse population we have here at Del Mar and in Corpus Christi" Javier Morin, associate professor of Spanish at Del Mar College, said.

Del Mar College has other events planned for Hispanic Heritage Month. That includes three films and a book signing by award winning author Diana Lopez.

You can view their full schedule here.