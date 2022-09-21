Del Mar College gets extra boost for process technology program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College received some extra support for one of its programs.

On Wednesday, Cheniere Energy donated $50,000 to its process technology program.

It's aimed towards students looking to work in the petrochemical, refinery or manufacturing industries.

The hope is to keep some of these students in the Coastal Bend to work for our local facilities.

"It's an incredible asset to the community, not only because it supports the students but it also helps build the workforce that is so needed in our area," said Mary McQueen, executive director of development for the Del Mar College Foundation.

Wednesday's donation will go towards ten $5,000 scholarships for the next two school years.

Students involved in the program also have the opportunity to intern with Cheniere Energy to get a better idea of what they'd like to pursue after college.

The scholarship application process for the 2023-2024 academic year begins Feb. 1, 2023, and eligible individuals can apply here.