Debt consolidation scams on the rise in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Better Business Bureau has had multiple reports of debt consolidation scams that resulted in negative outcomes, including in the Coastal Bend.

Scammers promise to repair credit or eliminate debt for a fee. If the fee is paid, the scammer takes the money, plus any personal information, and disappears or, fail to deliver all that was promised.

“I never heard from anyone after that. They just kind of went missing in action,” Vanessa Moran said.

Moran started giving payments to the Litigation Practice Group back in 2020. That went on for the next three years.

“March of 2023 is when I started to notice something wasn’t right through my bank,” Moran said. “In April is when I called the Litigation Practice Group, no one answered. I was on hold for two hours at a time.”

The Better Business Bureau has flagged the Litigation Practice Groupand many people have filed complaints against them.

“It was a disaster. A total of over $12,000,” Moran said.

Senior Regional Director Jason Meza said there’s more credit scams like this being reported. Resolving the issue can be quite lengthy.

“Start with your bank. Second step is to report it to an agency or a regulatory group such as the BBB or the FTC,” Meza said.

For anyone facing difficult budget decisions. The Better Business Bureau said if you are asked to pay in advice for debt consolidation service, that is a big red flag.