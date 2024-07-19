Deadly shooting on Brandywine Court under investigation by homicide detectives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting last night that left one man dead near Port Avenue and Painter Drive.

Police say just before 8:30 Thursday night, they responded to the 3800 block of Brandywine Court for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has interviewed some witnesses, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

No other information has been released regarding

the victim in Thursday night's fatal shooting.

