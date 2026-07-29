Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day benefits Driscoll Children's Hospital in South Texas Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Thursday, July 30, 2026, marks a truly spectacular day for South Texas families as Driscoll Children's Hospital teams up with Dairy Queen and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for the incredible Miracle Treat Day! This amazing partnership is about to create waves of positive impact across the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley, and YOU can be part of this life-changing mission!

Here's How Your Blizzard Can Work Miracles!

Picture this: every single time you indulge in a delicious Blizzard Treat at participating Dairy Queen locations, $1 or more automatically goes directly to support Driscoll Children's Hospital! That means your favorite frozen treat isn't just cooling you down on a hot Texas day – it's literally helping provide life-saving care, cutting-edge specialized equipment, and innovative programs for children throughout South Texas!

The numbers speak volumes about this community's incredible generosity! Last year alone, Miracle Treat Day raised an astounding $24,000 to benefit local patients at Driscoll. Can you imagine the smiles, the hope, and the healing that kind of support brings to families during their most challenging moments?

Mark Your Calendars! 📅

WHEN: Thursday, July 30, 2026

WHERE: Participating Dairy Queen locations throughout the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley

*1179 E Main St, Alice 78332

535 W Cleveland Blvd, Aransas Pass 78336

*5002 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi 78416

*5919 McArdle Rd, Corpus Christi 78412

*3606 Ayers St, Corpus Christi 78415

*Leopard Square, Corpus Christi 78410

*6169 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi 78414

*715 E King St, Kingsville 78363

*640 W Ave J, Robstown 78380

*Locations with an asterisk will be donating 50% of the Blizzard Treat proceeds (more than $1).

KRIS 6

The Powerhouse Behind the Magic

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has been absolutely revolutionizing children's healthcare for over four decades! With an inspiring vision to "Change Kids' Health, Change the Future," this incredible organization has raised more than $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by energizing local communities and businesses just like ours!

Every dollar raised stays local, funding exactly what's needed most: critical life-saving treatments, groundbreaking research, vital pediatric medical equipment, comforting child life services, and crucial financial assistance for families who need it most. Together, we're not just changing kids' health – we're literally changing the future!

Driscoll: South Texas's Pediatric Healthcare Champion!

For over 70 years since 1953, Driscoll has been the undisputed champion of children's healthcare in South Texas! As the fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, Driscoll operates the area's only two freestanding designated children's hospitals – Driscoll Children's Hospital Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley – plus specialty centers and clinics across the entire region.

Their community-focused approach extends even further through Driscoll Health Plan, offering Texas families access to local physicians and life-saving benefits that keep our communities healthy and thriving!

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