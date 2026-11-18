CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Misty Ash thought she was ready for her son's soccer tournament in New Braunfels, until briefly misplacing her phone during the drive changed her perspective.

"I had a little panic moment because I was like, how am I gonna... I don't know the name of the fields. I can get to New Braunfels, but I don't even know how I would ask... You don't know people's phone numbers," Ash said.

She got her phone back, but the experience made her realize just how much she depends on it.

Recent technology outages have only made that more noticeable for Ash.

"My complete day the other day with Outlook being down, I couldn't work... Obviously, flights didn't affect me; I wasn't going anywhere, but it affected other people I know. So it seems to be like... something that's happening daily now, so it's something that we should pay more attention to for sure," Ash said.

Ash was not alone in that feeling. Several people along the Seawall said they rely on the internet for just about everything — from work and communication to simply getting through their day.

The experience has also made Ash think about what she can do to stay prepared if the technology she relies on suddenly disappears.

"I still write everything down in my planner off of my Outlook... just to continue to do stuff like that, to continue to make notes and stuff like that versus put everything in your phone," Ash said.

For Ash, keeping a few things offline may be one way to stay prepared in a world that keeps getting more connected — a safeguard for when things go down.

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