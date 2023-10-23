Cotton Picker's High School marching band celebrates a big accomplishment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Robstown, the Cotton Picker's high school marching band has been doing a little celebrating.

For the first time in history, they are going to the UIL state competition and now they hope to make even more history. On Saturday Oct. 21, the band performed with 36 other schools and seven were picked to now go to state.

"We finally made it, we made the impossible possible," junior students, Zamara Lara and Sonia Tobayes said.

Marching band director Charles Cabrera said for years now they have been trying their best to make it this far, and all the hard work finally paid off.

"I will commend our kids they were so confident," Cabrera said. "They practice very focused they practice with purpose, so when that when they perform its just practice not a performance."

High school senior Luis Reina has been part of the marching band all four years of high school.

"It is very rewarding to know that all the work all the energy all the time you put into something is finally paying off and you’re finally getting the recognition it deserves," Reina said.

Reina said their all the support from their mentors were what made all this possible.

"it is amazing to have them and know that they are our family and our second parents, like the are always going to be here for us even after we graduate, they will still be here for us," Reina said. "We know we can always go back to the band and know that we have someone to lean on," he said.

Cabrera said Robstown is growing and this year the band made it to state while Robstown ISD is also celebrated their centennial.

He said this is just the beginning of what is yet to come.

"Once you reach that plateau of excellence, try to maintain and that is the hardest thing to do to maintain excellence but we also preach to repeat to improve," Cabrera said.

The marching band is now getting ready to perform in the UIL state marching contest. It will be held in San Antonio on Nov. 1.

