Cosmic Baseball's Takeover Tour heads to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field

Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field will host the Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour in 2027, bringing its glowing nighttime baseball experience to the city as part of an expanded tour hitting 44 minor league ballparks nationwide.

Games feature the Cosmic Chili Peppers taking on the Glow Mojis under black lights, with UV-reactive uniforms, a live DJ, and interactive entertainment.

The 2027 tour will also introduce a new 360-degree fireworks display.

Dates and ticket information have not yet been announced, but fans can already enter the online ticket lottery.

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