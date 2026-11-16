Corpus Christi's Jewish Food Festival celebrates 41 years of community, culture, and homemade recipes

Corpus Christi's Jewish Food Festival returned to Congregation Beth Israel for its 41st year, bringing together community members for homemade recipes, a vintage sale, and a silent auction.

Despite some rain, organizers said people still showed up hungry and ready to celebrate the long-running tradition.

For festival chair David Prewitt, seeing familiar faces return year after year is what makes the event meaningful.

"Number one purpose for this is bringing our community together. Most of the people that are here are not from this congregation, particularly. It's from the community. Many people have been coming here for as long as I've been around, so I can see familiar faces from 25 years ago popping back in," Prewitt said.

Prewitt said the tradition will continue, and organizers are already looking forward to welcoming everyone back next year.

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