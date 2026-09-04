Corpus Christi woman found guilty in elder exploitation scheme; sentenced to 25 years

CORPUS CHRISTI (KRIS) — A woman accused of financial exploitation of elderly and disabled individuals at unlicensed group homes she operated has been found guilty.

Moraima Montano, 55, was found guilty on eight charges, including exploitation of an elderly individual, burglary, financial abuse, and aggregate theft.

Montano was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Friday, with credit for time served. She was also ordered to pay $465,546.81 in restitution to each victim.

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Montano was arrested on September 9, 2025. The arrest came after she was initially taken into custody on similar allegations in December of 2024.

According to a grand jury’s indictment, Montano exploited five elderly individuals through schemes involving unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts, forged checks, and misuse of government stimulus payments.

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