Corpus Christi Water shares winter plumbing tips to prevent costly freeze damage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As winter approaches, Corpus Christi Water is helping homeowners prepare their plumbing for colder temperatures with simple preventative measures that can save costly repairs later.

While no freezing temperatures are currently forecast for the region, taking these seasonal maintenance steps now can protect house pipes throughout the winter months.

Simple Winter Preparation Steps

Homeowners can complete these easy winterization tasks any time during cooler weather:

Wrap outdoor and exposed pipes with foam insulation. Towels or pool noodles can also serve as effective alternatives.

Disconnect outdoor hoses to prevent water from freezing in the lines.

Cover outdoor faucets with insulated faucet covers or wrap them in towels.

Drain irrigation systems completely.

Insulate backflow devices to prevent freezing and backflow failure.

Cover or insulate pool equipment to protect pumps and filters from damage.

Additional Steps for Freezing Weather

When temperatures are forecast to drop below 32°F, homeowners should take these extra precautions:

Open cabinets under sinks in kitchens and bathrooms to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Keep homes heated even when traveling to maintain temperatures above freezing.

Check for leaks twice daily to catch problems early.

If necessary, drip faucets by selecting one faucet located the greatest distance from the main shut-off valve and adjusting it to drip once every few seconds. Catch the dripping water in a container for reuse.

Residents should monitor weather forecasts to implement these preventative measures before temperatures reach freezing.

The City of Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Water will keep residents informed of freezing temperatures through official news releases, local media and social media channels.

