Corpus Christi Water investigating another possible leak along Mary Rhodes Pipeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water is investigating another possible water leak involving the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, which would mark the second leak in two weeks.

Officials said Thursday that a new possible leak was discovered while crews were working to return the pipeline to service after scheduled maintenance.

"The MRP was offline for two days while Lavaca-Navidad River Authority (LNRA) installed redundant pumps at Lake Texana Pump Station and CCW contractors added two pipeline connections," officials said in a press release. "During the pipeline restart, CCW identified a potential leak near the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant across the Nueces River."

City of Corpus Christi

While crews work to remove water and excavate the area to get a better idea of any issues, the Mary Rhodes Pipeline will remain offline.

The regional water supply continues to be delivered from the Western Reservoirs and the Nueces Groundwater Program, according to water officials.

Corpus Christi Water crews were previously working to repair a leak on the Mary Rhodes Pipeline near highways 77 and 239, south of the San Antonio River.

RELATED: Coastal Bend residents stock up on water amid Mary Rhodes Pipeline leak

See more of our previous coverage on recent Mary Rhodes Pipeline work in the main video player above.