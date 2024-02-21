Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation opens up Labonte Park campsite reservations for Easter weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Easter is right around the corner, and families are the Coastal Bend are beginning to lock in their plans forn the Holiday weekend.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation opened Labonte Park campsite reservations on February 15, 2024 for Easter weekend and will remain open until Thursday, March 28 at 12:00 p.m.

"The Nueces River runs along the park, making it ideal for outdoor camping. Create memories of fishing along the river, cycling within the park, and enjoying lawn games on the campgrounds," said city officials.

One campsite package is allowed per customer request and payment must be made within 24 hours of reservation approval. No campsites or parking passes will be available for purchase at the park, city officials say.

Camping fees for RV campsites (sites 1-15) are $55 and all other sites are $28 for the holiday weekend. The camping fee covers the entire holiday weekend. Check-in is no earlier than 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29 with check out no later than 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The camping fee includes two parking passes per campsite. Additional parking passes will be available for purchase online only at the time of reservation for $6 each (limit of two extra passes per campsite reservation).

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT RESERVATIONS:

PARK CAMPSITE LAYOUT: Campsites 1 to 15 are 50 feet wide, allowing one RV per campsite. Campsites 16 to 68 vary in size. See the PARK EVENT SITEMAPfor more details.

RESERVATIONS: The online reservation period will run from Friday, February 15, at noon until Thursday, March 28, at noon.

For more information about this event, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-PLAY or visit www.ccparkandrec.com [ccparkandrec.com].

