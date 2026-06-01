Corpus Christi offering free sandbags at two June events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents can pick up free pre-filled sandbags at two upcoming distribution events hosted by the Public Works Department.

Both events will be held at Cabiness Athletic Complex, located at 3061 Saratoga Boulevard. The first event is Saturday, June 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second event is Saturday, June 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Both events will end early if all sandbags are distributed before the scheduled closing time.

Residents will receive a maximum of 8 free sandbags per vehicle.

Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle before arriving. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while sandbags are loaded.

The right, eastbound lane of Saratoga Boulevard between Ayers Street and Kostoryz Road is reserved for the events. Residents will not be able to make a U-turn from the westbound lane of Saratoga Boulevard to enter the line.

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