On Thursday, June 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the H. Boyd Hall NAACP Chapter of Corpus Christi will have an art contest at the Solomon Coles High School located at 924 Winnebago St.

Juneteenth Reflections in Art, "From slavery to freedom to education to achievement" is the theme of the contest, according to a press release. The contest will feature art from kindergarteners to sixth graders and seventh graders up to twelfth graders.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.