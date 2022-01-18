Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosts exhibit honoring Civil Rights leaders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History usually isn't open on Mondays, but it opened for a special event in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The community was invited to attend the museum's 'Remembering Icons' event, featuring special exhibits and presentations about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., along with several other historical figures during the Civil Rights Movement.

"It's so important for kids to be aware of diversity of people and to appreciate and celebrate the many accomplishments that have been brought to us by various people and people of color," said the museum's CEO and President Carol Rehtmeyer.

Monday's exhibit closed at the end of the day, but the museum offers several different exhibits and events.

For a list of upcoming events at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, click here.

