Corpus Christi murder suspect dead after shootout on I-37 south of San Antonio

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The murder suspect of a woman found dead on Hiawatha Street Thursday night was killed by Atascosa Sheriff Deputies on I-37 near the Bexar County line after a high-speed chase Friday morning around 9 a.m.

The shoot-out occurred around 9 a.m. near IH-37 and FM 3006 at the Bexar County line, Northeast of Pleasanton after an Atascosa District Attorney officer attempted to stop a pick-up truck with a wanted suspect when he sped off.

Texas DPS Troopers set up road spikes near the Bexar county line and flattened 2 of the suspect's tires, causing him to swerve into the median.

The suspect then jumped from the vehicle with a rifle wearing a ballistic vest and opened fire on the officers.

The officers returned fire, killing the man at the scene.

Commander Mike Tamez with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office confirmed the suspect in the shootout was wanted for the murder of a woman in a home on the 300 block of Hiawatha Street. Tamez also stated the suspect was a former law enforcement officer with the Nueces County Constable Precinct 4's office.

Texas Rangers are investigating and saying the highway will be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

