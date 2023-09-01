Family members report woman found dead inside a home near Baldwin Blvd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A woman was found dead inside a home on Hiawatha Street near Baldwin Boulevard by family members.

According to the family, they hadn't heard from their relative, a woman in her mid-30s, since Tuesday.

The family says they went to the home on the 300 block of Hiawatha St. overnight and found the woman dead.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was on the scene but did not release any information regarding the investigation, so details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.