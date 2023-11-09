Corpus Christi man found guilty, sentenced to 40 years for fatal Holly Road shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Nearly two years after 20-year-old Roslyn Ramon was killed in a drive by shooting, the man convicted of her murder is heading to prison.

A Nueces County jury has found Esten Chavez guilty and sentenced him to 40 years in prison for murder, aggravated assault and three counts of deadly conduct.

In 2021, Chavez was caught on a Go Pro camera shooting into a black Ford Fusion driving eastbound down the 6000 block of Holly Road before speeding away.

The victim, Roslyn Ramon was found dead in the drivers seat from at least one gunshot wound and four other people in the car were injured. Two were later taken to the hospital.

Corpus Christi Police Department were able to track down and arrest Chavez after they identified his vehicle from the shooting. There was a jury trail date set for Oct. 30 but it was pushed back.

Ramon birthday was on Sept. 25 - she would have been 22 years old.