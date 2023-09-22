Corpus Christi family remembers 20-year-old daughter killed in 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, 30-year-old Esten Chavez appeared in court where a judge kept his initial bond at $900,000 in connection to the death of Roslyn Ramon. The 20-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by Chavez on Nov. 13, 2021.

According to court documents, police responded to a call at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday for a shooting in the 6000 block of Holly Rd. Upon arrival, they noticed a Black Ford Fusion wrecked in the parking lot of Star Financial Credit Union with several airbags deployed.

The vehicle had several bullet holes and police said Ramon was found dead in the driver's seat with her face covered with blood and at least one gunshot wound.

Her friends were also in the car with her and two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries. One was shot in the kneecap, the other was grazed by a bullet in her arm with shattered glass shards in her body.

Police later learned Ramon's Ford Fusion was driving eastbound on Holly Road while an SUV was following behind. During the incident, Chavez allegedly pulled alongside Ramon and began shooting into the vehicle. These events were all caught on tape by a Go Pro camera, according to police.

Police then arrested Chavez days later. They said he attacked them after he was told he would be arrested for murder. Police add that he became irate and used his physical strength to resist the arrest until several officers calmed him down.

After being arrested and booked, Chavez was officially charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ever since that devastating night, life hasn't been the same for Ramon's family.

"It's been a roller coaster for us," Jessica Fuentes, Roslyn's mom said.

The moment Fuentes got the call about her daughter, she said she was getting ready for work. She told her husband and they rushed to find out where their daughter was.

"We didn't know if she was at the hospital, if she was still at the scene. We knew nothing. We finally found out that she was at the morgue and they didn't even let us see her for a week," Fuentes said.

Roslyn's mother said someone at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office allegedly told her that another family member identified the body. However, Fuentes emphasized that was not true.

For the past two years, Fuentes said the family has dealt with turmoil as they face the truth that their daughter is gone.

"She was a fighter. She was always trying to do what was right," Fuentes said. "If it’s not my husband having a break down, the kids having break downs, myself having break downs, we're just not the same."

Fuentes added that the alleged suspect and her daughter didn't even know each other. She believed that her daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It’s just sad that her life was taken for no reason, no reason at all. She had nothing to do with whatever was happening. I just want him to own up to what he did," she said.

The family will celebrate Roslyn's birthday on Monday where she would have turned 22 years old. They will have a memorial event at Memory Gardens at 8200 Old Brownsville Road at 6:30 p.m.

A jury trial for Chavez is set for Oct. 30.

